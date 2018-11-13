TBPO SOFTBALL CRICKET

New Level, Sion Hill Tallawahs, and Fairbairn United won matches last weekend in the National Lotteries Authority Top Bela Progressive Organisation Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship. One match was rained out.

New Level defeated the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force by 67 runs in a match reduced to 15 overs because of a late start.

The scores: New Level 148-3 off 15 overs (Rawdon Bentick 63), the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 81-8 off 15 overs (Gareth Henry 30, Felix Baptiste 3-8).

Sion Hill Tallawahs beat Challengers by 21 runs in a match that was also reduced to 15 overs because of a late start.

The scores: Sion Hill Tallawahs 132-7 off 15 overs

(Keithlyn Williams 3-36), Challengers 111-9 off 15 overs (Trevin Baptiste 3-18, Erwin Williams 3-22).

Fairbairn United Spartans won by default to Dauphine United, and the match between Gomea Bombers and Computec Older Boys was abandoned because of rain.







