TOURISM ENHANCEMENT

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority says it continues to work assiduously to ensure the development of the Tourism sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Faylene King, Chief Operations Officer at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, said they recently held a number of very successful Road Shows overseas to promote and market St. Vincent and the Grenadines as the ideal destination to visit during the month of September and thus far they have been seeing rewards from this work.

Mrs. King said local tourism service providers have already started receiving bookings as a result of the overseas road shows.

She said the C.E.O of the SVG Tourism Authority, Glen Beache, is currently representing the country at one of the world’s major dive shows in Las Vegas as they continue their work to promote and market St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







