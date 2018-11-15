WI CRICKET UMPIRES ASSOCIATION

The Windward Islands Cricket Umpires Association will hold its Bi-Annual General Meeting on Saturday morning 9:30 at the Conference Room of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Co-operative Credit Union in Kingstown.

The Agenda includes the Association’s Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements, and Election of an Executive for a new term.

Delegates from the Cricket Umpires Associations of Dominica, Grenada and St Lucia will join their counterparts from St Vincent and the Grenadines for the one-day meeting.







