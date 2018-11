MR HILTON RENWICK BROWNE of Febeau Village, Laventille Road, San Juan, Trinidad formerly of Rose Hall died on Saturday November 10th at the age of 67. The Funeral service takes place tomorrow, Friday 16th November at the Covenant House of Praise in Mount Lambert Trinidad and



then to the Tunapuna Cemetery for burial.

