TBPO SOFTBALL CRICKET

Five matches are scheduled for this weekend, in the National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organisation Softball Cricket Championship at the Dauphine Playing Field.

Tomorrow afternoon at 1:00, Combined Rangers will play against Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars, and at 3:00 Gairy Construction Simple Boys will oppose Country Meet Town Out Ah Trouble.

On Sunday morning at 10:00, Sunset Strikers will meet Challengers, Dr. Thomas Injectors will oppose Nice Radio Clinchers at 12:30 noon, and the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will play against Fairbairn United Spartans at 3:00 in the afternoon.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related