BAGGA NETBALL FINAL RESULTS

Teachers Co-operative Credit Union Star Girls (1) are the Senior Knockout and League champions of the Barrouallie Netball Championships which ended on Saturday evening at the Hard Court of the Keartons Playing Field.

Teachers Co-operative Credit Union Star Girls (1) defeated North Leeward 50-44 in the Senior Division Knockout Final.

In the Junior Division Knockout Final, JLC Warriors outplayed Star Girls (3) 25-5.

Teachers Co-operative Credit Union Star Girls had earlier won the Senior Title, finishing with a better goal average over second placed North Leeward.

Warriors finished third in the Senior Division.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related