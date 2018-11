In the CONCACAF Nations League, the Turks and Caicos Islands defeated St Vincent and the Grenadines 3-2 yesterday in Turks and Caicos.

In Other results yesterday, the Bahamas and Anguilla played to a 1-1 draw, Barbados defeated the British Virgin Islands 3-1 and Canada won from St Kitts and Nevis 1-nil.







