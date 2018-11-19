EARLY CHILDHOOD GUIDE

Stakeholders in the Early Childhood Education Department will be meeting here today to discuss the Caribbean Early Childhood Development Good Practice Guide.

This will be done at a National Consultation to be hosted by the Early Childhood Education Department and UNICEFF at Frenches House.

The Caribbean Early Childhood Good Practice Guide is designed to assist policymakers, planners, officers and practitioners in the field to design and deliver good quality care and learning experiences for children in their countries.

An opening ceremony will be held at Frenches House from 8:30 this morning.







