All Stars extended their unbeaten run in the Premier Division of the HAIROUN/National Lotteries Authority, North East Football League with a 3-nil win over Chapmans, who suffered their first defeated at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

Dewayne Cupid, Iriel Matthias and Terrason Joseph scored a goal each.

In Group “A” of the Under-17 Championship, SV United and Greggs F.C played to a 1-1 draw. Miles Abraham netted for S.V United and FAC-NATT Browne scored for Greggs F.C.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related