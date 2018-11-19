POLICE INVESTIGATE

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a partly burnt body in Stubbs.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the body of Verrol James, 61-year-old Watchman of Stubbs was discovered at the back of his home on Sunday November 18, 2018 about 7:00 am.

The body had marks of violence and burns from the belly down to the feet which is consistent with that of a homicide.

The deceased lived alone and was last seen about 4:00 pm on Saturday November 17, 2018.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted on the body to ascertain the cause of death.

The Police are soliciting the assistance of members of the public who may have any information that can assist with this investigation to contact the ACP in-charge Crimes at Tel: 784-456-1339, Officer in-charge South Central Division at 784-458-4200 or Officer in-charge CID at 784-456-1810.

All calls will be treated confidentially.

Meanwhile…a young man is dead following an accident in Campden Park yesterday afternoon.

Reports are that 22-year-old Shadrach Pierre of Rose Place died when his motor bike crashed on the road leading to the Industrial Site.

Police are carrying out investigations.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related