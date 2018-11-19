TAIWAN BURSARIES

Students on the Windward side of the Island will today benefit from bursaries to be provided by the Republic of China on Taiwan while it was the turn of students at the SVG Community College on last Friday under the Taiwan Scholarship Program.

Last Friday in his address at the ceremony, Director of the Community College, Nigel Scott said thousands of Vincentian students have benefited from this program.

First Secretary at the Taiwanese Embassy, Constance Hu restated the Taiwanese Government commitment to providing financial assistance to students here.

The Taiwanese Embassy will present bursaries to students at the Georgetown Secondary School, at a ceremony beginning at 1:30 p.m.

The Taiwan Scholarship is aimed at providing financial assistance to disadvantaged students with their education.

Speaking at a ceremony at the Central Leeward Secondary School last week, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Deborah Charles thanked the Taiwanese Government for its assistance to disadvantaged students.

She encouraged the students to use the opportunities being provided to them and also urged Parents to make good use of the financial assistance.

The next ceremony is scheduled for November 22nd at the Emmanuel High School, Mespo, from 1:30 p.m.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related