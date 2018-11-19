TOP BELAIR SOFTBALL CRICKET

In the National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organisation, Softball Cricket Championship Combined Rangers, Country Meet Town Outah Trouble, Sunset Strikers, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, and Dr. Thomas Injectors won matches over the weekend at the Dauphine Playing Field.

Combined Rangers defeated Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars by 7 wickets in a match reduced to 10 overs because of a late start.

The scores: Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars 88-5 off 10 overs, Combined Rangers 89-3 off 10 overs (Keith Gibson 32 not out).

County Meet Town Out Ah Trouble beat Gairy Construction Simple Boys by 23 runs in a match reduced to 17 overs because of a late start.

The scores: Country Meet Town Out Ah Trouble 119-8 off 17 overs (Richie Richards 34 not out, Imron Samuel 32, Stein Joseph 3-21), Gairy Construction Simple Boys 96-7 off 17 overs (Jabari Cunningham 40, Richie Richards 3-21).

Sunset Strikers won by default from Challengers.

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force beat Fairbairn United Spartans by 15 runs.

The scores: The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 120 off 16.5 overs (Saleem George 40 not out, Andrew Thomas 36, Joel Browne 3-9), Fairbairn United Spartans 105-8 off 20 overs (Andrew Thomas 3-22).

Dr. Thomas Injectors won from Nice Radio Clinchers by 24 runs.

The scores: Dr. Thomas Injectors 100-2 off 10 overs (Wendell Corridon 38, Ronike Daniels 31), Nice Radio Clinchers 76-6 off 10 overs.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related