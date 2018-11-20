FIRMS AND INDUSTRIAL NETBALL RESULTS

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and Argyle International Airport Strikers won yesterday afternoon’s opening matches of the Knock-Out Competition of the Firms and Industrial Netball Championship at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force defeated the Ministry of Tourism, Sports and Culture 34-24, and Argyle International Airport Strikers had a 23-12 victory over Demerara Mutual Life Future Builders.

Massy Stores SVG and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will contest the first semi-final tomorrow afternoon at 5:00, and will be followed by the second semi-final between Argyle International Airport Strikers and the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

The Final and Presentation Ceremony will take place on Friday.







