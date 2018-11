MS TIA MARIA ANGELINA STEPHANIC DANIEL formerly of Biabou and Arnos Vale died in Boston, Massachusetts on Friday, November 9th at the age of 56. The funeral takes place on Saturday November 24th at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 525 River Street, Mattapan, Massachusetts, USA at 10.00 AM. Burial will be at the Milton Cemetery in Milton, Massachusetts.







