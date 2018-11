Brotherhood F.C are the new champions of the Richland Park Nine-A-side Football Championship following a 2-1 victory on penalty kicks over defending champions, Greggs F.C on the weekend at the Richland Park Oval.

In regulation time, the match ended in an one all draw.

Attius Enville scored for Brotherhood F.C., and Valdo Anderson netted for Greggs F.C.







