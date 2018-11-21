COMMUNITY COLLEGE NETBALL

The Division of Teacher Education continued their unbeaten, impressive performance in the East Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC) St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Divisional Netball Championship yesterday afternoon at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field where they defeated Year One Technical and Vocational Education 27-20 to reach the Final.

Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies also advanced to the Final by conquering the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Youth Club 37-5 in the other semi-final.

The final will be played on Friday afternoon at 3:30 at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field, and will be followed by the Presentation Ceremony Awards and Trophies.

Earlier yesterday afternoon, Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies gained a 14-10 victory over Year Two Technical and Vocational.

At 2:30 on Friday afternoon, Year One Technical and Vocational will play against the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club to decide the third and fourth places in the Championship.







