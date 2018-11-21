GREGGS SOFTBALL CRICKET

United Survivors qualified for the Final of the HAIROUN/FLOW/Sea Operations Greggs Women’s Ten/10 Softball Cricket Championship last weekend, after a 44-run win over HAIROUN North Leeward Women at the Greggs Playing Field.

The scores: United Survivors 108 without loss off 10 overs (Samantha Lynch 62 not out, Cordel Jack 40 not out), HAIROUN North Leeward 64-5 off 10 overs).

Ball Burners also reached the final by beating

Sea Operations Nar Fren Dem by 39 runs in the second semi-final.

The scores: Ball Burners 94-3 off 10 overs (Edelyn Turtin 39), Sea Operations Nar Fren Dem 55-4 off 10 overs).

In the Knock-out stage of the Men’s Twenty/20 Championship, the match between Street Fighters and CGM Gallagher Novice was not played because of rain and will be re-scheduled.

Sion Hill Tallawahs defeated Log Enterprises Supreme Stars by 39 runs in a match reduced to 15 overs because of a late start.

The scores: Sion Hill Tallawahs 145-3 off 15 overs, (Erwin Williams 93 not out), Log Enterprises Supreme Strikers 106-9 off 15 overs).

Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars beat Clinchers by 7 wickets in a quarter-final match reduced to 17 overs because of a late start.

The scores: Clinchers 45 off 16.3 overs (Glenroy Dasent 3-4, Kelique Samuel 3-10), Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars 46-3 off 8.1 overs).

Owia Young Strikers defeated Hard Hitters by 1 run in a match reduced to 15 overs because of a late start.

The scores: Owia Young Strikers 71 off 14.4 overs, (Omarie Sutherland 3-7), Hard Hitters 70-8 off 15 overs (Allison Lavia 5-10).







