The Richland Park Nine-A-Side Football Championship came to an end last Sunday, when Teron Spencer of Cane End won the Award for the most goals at the Richland Park Oval.

Spencer converted 8 goals during the Championship.

Awards for other outstanding performances during the season went to Zidan Sam of Greggs FC, the Best Striker; Most Valuable Player, Duane Sandy of Brotherhood; Best Defender, Renaldo Edwards of Greggs F.C; and Best Goal-Keeper, Mikel Mapp of Cane End.

Kebez United won the Most Disciplined Team Award, while Brotherhood won the Championship, Greggs F.C were second and Kebez United third.







