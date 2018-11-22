BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

System Three (1) advanced to the Final of the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Knockout Competition of the DIGICEL/ St. Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championships with a 1-nil win over Belfongo at the Grammar School Playing Field yesterday afternoon.

System Three (1) will meet Volcanoes in the Final.

C.W.S.A defeated St. Vincent Brewery 1-nil to advance to the Firms Division Knockout semi-finals where they will meet the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

At the Grammar School Playing Field this afternoon, System Three will oppose Unlimited Strikers at 4:25 in the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation-Sponsored Under-19 Championship, while Argyle International Airport will play against VINLEC at 4:45 in the Firms Division Knockout.







