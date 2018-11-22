Massy Stores and the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will contest the Knock-out Final of the Firms and Industrial Netball Championship after their semi-final victories yesterday afternoon at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

Massy Stores defeated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs 36-34 in extra time after playing to a 29-29 tie in regulation time.

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force then defeated Argyle International Airport Strikers 26-21 to set up tomorrow’s Final against Massy Stores 5:00 at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose. The Presentation Ceremony will also take place tomorrow afternoon.







