SVG MASTERS T20 CRICKET WEEKEND FIXTURES

The final two preliminary round of matches in the SVG Masters Twenty/20 Cricket Championship will be played on Sunday at Arnos Vale Two Playing Field.

The matches, one in Zone “A” and the other in Zone “B” will determine the final two places in each zone for the quarter-finals.

In the morning at 10:00, DIGICEL Glamorgan Masters will clash with Davis Construction Bequia Masters, and later at 2:00 in the afternoon, Sion Hill Masters will square-off with Joseph Da Silva’s Sr. Memorial North Leeward Masters.







