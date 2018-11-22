WINDWARDS CRICKET UMPIRES

Vincentian Roger Davis has been re-elected un-opposed as President of the Windward Islands Cricket Umpires Association at it’s Bi-Annual General Meeting last weekend.

Davis, who is also President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Umpires Association, heads a 5-member Executive, four of whom were also re-elected unopposed.

The rest of the Executive are Vice President, John Greenidge of Grenada, Hon. Treasurer, Heston Charles of Dominica, who was previously a Committee Member, and Committee Member, Johann Williams of St. Lucia.

The Association’s new Hon. Secretary is Vincentian Maria Abbott who was appointed by the President.

Saturday’s meeting also adopted the Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements.







