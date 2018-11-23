BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

System Three defeated Unlimited Strikers on sudden death penalties yesterday afternoon to advance to the Knock-Out Final of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation-Sponsored Under-19 Competition of the DIGICEL/St. Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championships at the Grammar School Playing Field.

System Three will now meet Volcanoes in the Final.

VINLEC also won on sudden death penalties, beating Argyle International Airport in the Firms Division Knockout.

In the Firms Division this afternoon, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will meet C.W.S.A in the first Knock-Out semi-final at 4:25, and at 4:45, Toni Combined Stores will oppose VINLEC in the second semi-final.

Matches are also at the Grammar School Playing Field.







