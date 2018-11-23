NLA TBPO T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET FIXTURES

Five matches are slated to be played this weekend in the National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organization (TBPO) Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Dauphine Playing Field.

Tomorrow afternoon at 1:00, New Level will face Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars, and at 3:00, Nice Radio Clinchers will play against Country Meet Town Out-AH Trouble.

On Sunday morning at 10:00, Sunset Strikers will clash with Sion Hill Tallawahs, later at 12:30, Challengers will oppose Dr Thomas Injectors, and at 3:00 in the afternoon, Fairbairn United Spartans will meet COMPUTEC Older Boys.







