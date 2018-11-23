SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE NETBALL CLOSING

The Final of the East Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC) St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Netball Championship will be played this afternoon at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.

At 2:30, the third place play-off will be played between Year One Technical and Vocational and the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club.

The final will kick off, when Division of Teachers Education clash with Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies at 3:30.

The Presentation of Trophies and Awards will follow the Finals.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related