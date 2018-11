Registration to the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association’s 2019 Premier and First Division Cricket Championships will close on 17th December this year.

The Association said that registration forms are now available at its Office at Arnos Vale.

The fee to register in the Premier Division Championship is $1,200.00, while the First Division Championship is $600.00.







