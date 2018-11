Yesterday afternoon’s Knock-Out match of the VITA Malt Sion Hill Knock-Out Netball Championship was won by Harmony Investment Stars, beating North Leeward 49-33 at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.

This afternoon at 5:30, Island Blends Success Radio (3) will play against SVG General Services Strikers (4).







