In the VITA Malt Knock-out Championship of the Sion Hill Netball Tournament, Buccament Bay Androids, Star Girls and Island Blends Success Radio won the matches played over the weekend at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.

Buccament Bay Androids defeated Sion Hill Juniors 20-15, Star Girls beat Eveready Future Stars 23-16, and Island Blends Success Radio won by default from SVG General Services.

This afternoon’s match at 5:30 will be between Ball Warriors (3) and Nice Radio Clinchers (4).







