SVG NATIONAL TENNIS

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Tennis Association has announced that this year’s National Open Tennis Championships will be held from 1st to 22nd December at the National Tennis Centre in Villa.

Registration forms are available at the National Tennis Centre until Friday evening at 6:00, when registration closes.

There will be competition in the Men’s and Women’s Open Singles, the Men’s and Women’s Doubles, the Mixed Doubles, the Men’s and Women’s Over-35 Singles, the Men’s and Women’s 45 and over Singles, and Men’s and Women’s 55 and over Singles.







