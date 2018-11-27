SVG MASTERS T20 FINAL PRELIMS RESULTS

DIGICEL Glamorgan Masters and Joseph DaSilva’s Sr. Memorial Funeral Home North Leeward Masters won the final two preliminary round matches in the SVG Masters Twenty/20 Cricket Championship on Sunday at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.

DIGICEL Glamorgan Masters defeated Davis Construction Bequia Masters by 8 wickets.

The scores: Davis Construction Bequia Masters 132 off 19.1-overs; Daniel Williams 30, Ericcson Browne 26; McNeil Morgan 2 for 10, Godfrey Brewster 2 for 11.

DIGICEL Glamorgan Masters 133 for 2 off 19.1-overs; McNeil Morgan 60, James George 30.

Joseph DaSilva’s Sr. Memorial Funeral Home North Leeward Masters beat Sion Hill Masters by 5 wickets.

The scores: Sion Hill Masters 154 for 9 off 20-overs; Edgerton Medford 33 not out, Michael Duncan 33, Bill Edwards 27; Donovan Mason 3 for 32.

Joseph DaSilva’s Sr. Memorial Funeral Home North Leeward Masters 158 for 5 off 18-overs; Leon Samuel 56, William Edwards 21 not out.

The Quarter-finals will be played over the upcoming weekend. The venues are yet to be decided.







