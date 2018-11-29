BTI AND TVET

Principal of the Barouallie Technical Institute, Collette Primus-Hanaway, said investment in human resource is crucial to ensuring economic sustainability.

She made the point during the Views on Issues programme aired on NBC Radio on Sunday, which focused on the topic: ‘Strengthening economic sustainability through a trained and certified workforce’.

The discussion forms part of a month of activities aimed at sensitizing the public on the importance of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) program.

Mrs. Primus-Hanaway said the institute plays a vital role in developing strengthen the human resource capacity.

Principal of the Barouallie Technical Institute, Collette Primus-Hanaway.







