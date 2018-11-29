Agriculture Minister Sabato Caesar says he is expecting intense debate on the three Medicinal Cannabis Bills, when Members of Parliament meet on December 10th.

The Minister spoke to the importance of the legislative framework, as the Government seeks to establish a Modern Medicinal Cannabis Industry here.

He says Invest SVG has played an important role in creating the framework for the establishment of the Industry.

Minister Caesar said there is a proposal for legislation to provide for the use of Cannabis in Religious Worship.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related