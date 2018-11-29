CULTURE AND CHRISTMAS MUSIC

The Ministry of Culture has commended local entertainers for continuing to produce music geared specifically towards the Christmas festivities in and around the country.

This commendation was made by Cultural Officer, Michael Peters during the Face To Face program aired on NBC Radio.

Mr. Peters says the local Christmas music has grown tremendously alongside the National Nine Mornings Festival and while there were hardly any local Christmas music produced in the past, St. Vincent and the Grenadines now has an entire cadre of songs focused on Christmas.

Mr. Peters says the growth of the Christmas music sector has grown so much that many of the youths are getting involved.

He says however while they welcome the contribution of the local artiste in producing music, entertainers need to pay attention to their lyrics and the meaning for the Christmas season.







