KCCU SCHOOL QUIZ

The Stubbs Primary School was adjudged winners in the finals of the KCCU Primary School Quiz on Saturday.

The School amassed thirty four points to retain the title.

The C.W Prescod Primary School placed second with 24 points; and Lauders Primary School third with 21 points.

The fourth spot was taken by Kingstown Preparatory School with 20 points; Belair Government 5th with 19 points and Clare Valley Government School 6th with 14 points.

Technology Officer in the Ministry of Education, Simonique Harry said the Ministry acknowledges the continued efforts by the Kingstown Cooperative Credit Union with the hosting of the School Quiz.







