MORE CRUISE TOURISTS EXPECTED

The SVG Tourism Authority says it is expecting to record an increase in Cruise visitors this Tourism Season when compared to previous Tourism seasons.

This statement was made by Chief Operations Officer at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, Faylene King who says they are expecting two hundred and seventy-three Cruise Ship Calls to St. Vincent and the Grenadines for this Tourist Season which will climax at the end of April 2019.

Mrs. King says they saw about two hundred thousand Cruise visitors for the last Tourist season and for this current season they are expecting about three hundred thousand visitors.

Mrs. King says while the crew on yachts and Cruise Ships are very important to the Tourism industry, they do not include the crews in their statistics because they make repeat visits during the year.







