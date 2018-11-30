BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

C.W.S.A beat VINLEC 3-2 on sudden death penalties yesterday afternoon at the Grammar School Playing Field to win the Knock-Out Title of the Firms Division of the DIGICEL/St. Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championships.

Neither team scored in regulation time.

Earlier, System Three (1) beat Volcanoes 1-nil to clinch the Title of the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division.

At the same venue this afternoon, the Knock-Out Finals in the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Under-19 Championship and Women’s Championship will be played.

At 4:25, K & R Strikers will meet System Three in the Under-19 Final, and at 4:50, Volcanoes will oppose System Three in the Women’s Final.







