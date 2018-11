The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines police Force is again appealing to persons to be vigilant during the busy Christmas season.

The advice came from Corporal Carla Timm of the Major Crimes Unit during the Police on the Bet programme aired on NBC Radio on Monday night.

Corporal Timm said every individual has a responsibility to take the necessary precautions to ensure their personal safety.







