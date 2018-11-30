CREDIT UNION LEAGE COMMENDS SVGTCCU

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cooperative League Limited has commended the St Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Co-operative Credit Union for continuing to develop and enhance the services which it offers to Vincentians.

The Commendation came from Training and Development Officer at the SVG Cooperative League, Montie Chambers during Saturday’s ceremony which was held for the Teachers Credit Union to officially open its new office in Canouan.

Mr. Chambers says over the years the Teachers Credit Union has been spreading its wings and offering improved services to its members and customers and this is a step in the right direction.

He says the new office in Canouan will further improve the services which the credit Union already offers to its members in the Grenadines.







