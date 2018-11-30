DEVELOP THE COCONUT INDUSTRY

The Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI) is appealing to members of the Public to develop the local Coconut Industry.

CARDI Representative for the SVG Unit and Crop Protection Specialist, Gregory Linton says they currently have Coconut projects in eleven countries across the region and this year for CARDI Day, on December 5th they will be holding an exhibition which will highlight the potential of the Coconut Plant.

Mr. Linton says that many opportunities exist in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the wider Caribbean region in the Coconut Industry and even on the international market.

Mr. Linton says the Coconut industry has not been well managed but work has been progressing in the region to address this issue.

He says demand has increased 700 percent for Coconut and its bi-products and Asian countries are getting ahead of the region in developing the Coconut Industry.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related