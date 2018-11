A Fitness Walk against Crime and Violence in the Communities of Edinboro and Ottley Hall will be held tomorrow. The Walk will begin at the Kingstown Cemetery from about 4:30 tomorrow afternoon.

Beverly Richards, one of the organizers, in an interview with NBC News, said the event will be held in commemoration of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls.







