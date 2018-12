This evening, at 6:00, is the deadline for registration to this year’s National Tennis Championships which will be held from tomorrow to the 22nd of December at the National Tennis Centre in Villa.

The country’s top Tennis players will compete in the Men’s and Women’s Open Singles, the Men’s and Women’s Doubles, the Mixed Doubles, the Men’s and Women’s Over-35 Singles, the Men’s and Women’s 45 and over Singles, and Men’s and Women’s 55 and over Singles.







