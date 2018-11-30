NATIONAL TRADE FACILITATION

Discussions on matters relating to the implementation plan for Trade facilitation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines continued November 28th at a Workshop organized by the Ministry of Trade.

Representatives from Several Government Departments participated in the one week Empowerment Program on the World Trade Organization Trade Facilitation Agreement.

Trade Facilitation Officer, Kathy John, said at the opening ceremony on Monday, that the implementation of the Agreement will provide a road map for St. Vincent and the Grenadines in efficiency of trade.

Meanwhile, Director of Trade Okolo John-Patrick said that the full implementation of the Trade Facilitation Agreement could boost global trade with the global community.

The workshop will conclude on today.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related