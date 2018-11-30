NLA NORTH EAST FOOTBALL RESULTS

Joppers F.C. campaign continue to slide as they were eliminated from the Community Shield “Knock-Out” Championship of the HAIROUN/National Lotteries Authority North East Football League with a 5-nil drubbing by Sparta F.C yesterday afternoon at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

The goals were scored by SUE-NA-LIE Richards, who netted a hat-trick, and Zimroy Charles scored a brace.

This afternoon, in another Community Shield “Knock-Out” encounter, will see Owia United tackling All Stars at 4:15 also at the Chili Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related