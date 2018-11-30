NLA TBPO T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET FIXTURES

Five matches are scheduled to be played this weekend in National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organization (TBPO) Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Dauphine Playing Field.

Tomorrow afternoon, Combined Rangers will meet the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force at 1:00, and CGM Gallenger Novice will oppose COMPUTEC Older Boys at 3:00.

The Quarter-finals will get underway on Sunday morning, at 9:30, when Gomea Bombers play against Nice Radio Clinchers, then, Sion Hill Tallawahs face the winner of Saturday’s game at 12 noon. Also, CGM Gallagher Novice will oppose Gairy Construction Simple Boys at 2:30.







