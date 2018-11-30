PRODUCE MORE VINCENTIAN CHRISTMAS MUSIC

“Christmas is We” is the theme under which this year’s Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival is being celebrated.

The much anticipated Festival will be launched this Sunday at Heritage Square, featuring the traditional lighted street parade and a Community Christmas concert.

The Concert will feature several Guest artistes including the Renaissance and La Gracia Dancers, Ronnie Richardson, Angelicas, The Bowmans, Christopher Grant and the return of Carlton ‘CP’ Hall.

Chairman of the National Christmas and Nine Morning’s Festival Michael Peters is encouraging Vincentian Entertainers to produce more local Christmas Music and not follow the trend of Parang Music.

The Festival will be held from December 16th to 24th.







