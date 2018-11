The Bishops College Kingstown was adjudged winners in the Secondary Schools Drama Festival which climaxed on Wednesday at the Peace Memorial Hall.

Coordinator of the Secondary Schools Drama Festival, Martin Quashie says the Intermediate High School placed second and Troumaca Ontario Secondary third. Also, several Schools received Awards and Special Nominations, while Brandon Collins from the Intermediate High School was awarded the Dramatists of the Festival award.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related