SVG MASTERS T20 QUARTERS FIXTURES

The Quarter-finals in the SVG Masters Twenty/20 Cricket Championship will be played this weekend.

Tomorrow afternoon at 1:30, Joseph Da Silva’s Sr. Memorial North Leeward Masters will clash with defending champions, North East Masters at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field and, at the Bucamment Playing Field, DIGICEL Glamorgan Masters will square-off with COMPUTEC Belfongo Masters.

On Sunday afternoon at 1:30, Mustique Company Masters will tackle Stanley Browne’s Stubbs Masters at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field, and at the Bucamment Playing Field, A. R & G Ptani Masters will face the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.







