SVGCC DRAMA WEEKEND

The SVGCC Division of Nursing Education Performing Arts Club (DONEPAC) will stage their production this weekend in the Bank of SVG Theatre Arts Festival.

The production entitled “Remember the vow we made” will be presented from Friday night until Sunday night, at the Peace Memorial Hall commencing at 7:30 nightly.

Speaking on NBC’s Interface programme this morning, Director and Head of the Drama Department, Kajana Jack, said the production highlights some of the challenges of marriage and, Public Relations Officer, Rolecia Spence said every effort is being made to ensure entertaining and educational production.







