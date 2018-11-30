SVGHT NEW EXECUTIVE

A new Board of Directors of the SVG Hotel and Tourism Association will be seeking to address the issue of crime against visitors.

That’s the word from newly elected President Kim Halbich of Paradise Beach Hotel.

She was elected President at the Association’s 2018 Biennial General Meeting held last week at Beachcombers Hotel.

The new Executive also includes Vice President Keisha Browne of the Mariners Hotel; Alicia Lavia of Alojay Apartments; Jessica Hornsey of Beachcombers Hotel; Bianca Porter of the Young Island Resort; Katie Bingham of Sail Grenadines; Vaughan Martin of Serenity Dive; Michele Forsyth of Coreas Caribbean Adventures; and Peter Van Whervin of Guardsman.

Outgoing President, Fitzroy Glasgow, will serve as Immediate Past President.The SVG Hotel & Tourism Association represents the tourism industry’s private sector.







