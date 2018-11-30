VITA MALT SION HILL NETBALL RESULTS

Nice Radio Clinchers are the 1st Division Knock-Out Champions of the VITA Malt Sion Hill Netball Championship following their 45-37 victory over Harmony Investment Stars yesterday afternoon in the Final at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.

The Championship will climax on Saturday 8th December with the Division (2) Final between Star Girls (2) and Island Blends Success Radio also at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.

The Final will be followed by the Presentation Ceremony.







